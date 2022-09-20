Charges Dropped Against Tiffany Haddish And Aries Spear

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Jane Doe and John Doe filed a lawsuit as well as charges against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. According to court documents the plaintiff was claiming that Haddish was a “longtime family friend” of her mother and that in 2013, when Jane Doe was 14, Haddish took her to the taping of a “sexually suggestive Subways commercial” that Haddish allegedly said would help Jane Doe get on television and would be included in the teenager’s film reel. During the taping, Haddish allegedly instructed Jane Doe on how to perform inappropriate sex acts after watching a man and woman in a video.

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears said that the allegations was a shakedown. Then Tiffany Haddishallegedly then reached a deal with the her alleged sexual assault victims to seal photos in court amid ongoing settlement talks.

One day later the sexual assault lawsuit against both Tiffany and Aries Spears has been dropped. What’s even more interesting Jane Doe asked the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice … meaning it cannot be refiled again.

Jane Doe then issued this statement.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Can you say WTH just happened here!?

