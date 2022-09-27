Rumor Has It P-Valley Is Getting Renewed For 2 More Seasons

CLOSE

Down in the valley where the girls get naked, the creators allegedly were feeling like the ugly step child at Starz, even though P-Valley had record-breaking ratings and critical acclaim, The Pynk was getting the bands that Power Universe was seeing.

Now 50 Cent says he is free of Starz as he didn’t renew his contract. Leaving fans wondering “what the hell does that mean?” will they have to through money at another streaming service??

In all the drama that has nothing to do with hit movies and television series at Starz, rumor has it via an exclusive with LoveBScott.com that ‘P-Valley’ has been renewed for season four and five, but it’s not official yet.

Thats great news for fans of the Chucalissa pride strip club and its ring leader Uncle Clifford that fought hard to keep his legacy that ended on a pretty positive note for season 2. Uncle Clifford’s, grand-mama survived COVID, his man Lil Murda came on out from the shadows while Miss Mercedez gets to have her own business and her teenage daughter back. However the importance of the season renewal is the Uncle Cliff hanger, will Mississippi get her children back after her bum of a man played her again, will born again stripper Mayor Patrice shake The Pynk down or try to close them down but more important how in the hell will Diamond get out of that trunk? The one thing that is for sure is Miss Autumn that drifted off into the Night with the Pynk’s money will not be returning.

