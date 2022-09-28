Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: ‘FULL BODY CHAIR WORKOUT’

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star brand new feature – Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

Here, Tracey Brown and Bijou Star run through the entire workout!

with Kenya Brown and Sam Sylk hiding in the corner LOL

7 EXERCISES for 3 Rounds 💪🏽

*Knee Lifts

*Straight Leg Raises ( get your glutes off the chair)

*Leg Extensions ( flexing the quadriceps)

* Elbow to Knee Crunch ( working obliques)

* Hand to Toe Touch Crunch

*Standing, chair taps ( tap your entire foot on the top of the chair)

*Chair Dips ( working the triceps) keep your knees bent at 90 degree for more assistance or straighten the legs out for a more difficult push

Check out todays work out in the video below