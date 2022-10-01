Nick Cannon Welcomes Rise Messiah Cannon, Number 10

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

No matter how high the number life is life and congratulations are always in order. With that being said, Nick Cannon has taken to his Instagram to welcome baby number 10 to the world.

A couple weeks ago Nick Cannon welcomed number 9, daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, into the world. Now Nick Cannon is welcoming his son, Rise Messiah Cannon, his tenth child, and third with Brittany Bell.

If we are doing our math correctly Nick Cannon has 6 baby mamas and each pregnancy was planned and intentional, and his relationships with the mothers of his children are healthy and consensual.

In a very lengthily Instagram post Nick Cannon described Brittany Bell’s labor.

“Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy…”

Take a look at Nick Cannon’s baby number ten birth announcement video in its entirety below.