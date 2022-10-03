Kirk Franklin Proves That Rapper Plies Is Not His Alter Ego [VIDEO]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Gospel great Kirk Franklin as talented as he is could never switch gears and cross over to Hip Hop. Church folks would just not have it. So it is plausible to think that if Kirk Franklin did want to try his hand in the Hip Hop world coming up with an alter ego would be the only way he could do it. Hence why some fans get confused when they see Kirk Franklin and rapper Plies.

Was someone switched at birth, are they ghetto twins?? Or is it what some fans really think is Plies, Kirk Franklin’s alter ego?

According to Kirk Franklin in an interview none of the above and he took to his Instagram posting a FaceTime to clear up the rumors, “I am not he and he is not I,”.

Kirk Franklin didn’t just pull up his twin brother from another mother on FaceTime to just clear up the rumor, but to also let people know that they are teaming up to help those in Florida that ravaged by Hurricane Ian.

Take a look at the video below.