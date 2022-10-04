Kanye West Is Defending His ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Oh Yeezuz, Kanye West is at it again except this time he has ticked off fans as well as people in the industry with his latest antic.

Ye formerly known as Kanye West and conservative U.S. political commentator Candace Owens made headlines with matching “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, and after flashing lights caught the moment not long after Twitter erupted. Even rapper Bossie Badazz lit Ye up on social media saying that Kanye West has abandoned his race in spite of all the opposition African Americans have historically faced.

Folks come to expect that kind of behavior from Candace Owens, but Ye!?

With all that being said, you know Kanye West never backs away from a fight especially if it draws even more attention to himself.

It’s being reported that Kanye West isn’t backing down from his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt design. He also called out fashion editor Gabriella Karefa Johnson, who said “there is no excuse, there is no art here,” among other critiques. Kanye West also called the Black Lives Matter movement a “scam” on his Instagram Story Tuesday morning.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it’s over you’re welcome,”

Kanye West is also using his IG as a battle ground to respond to naysayers. We at least until he decides to take them down.

We will be keeping brother Kanye West uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at the posts below.