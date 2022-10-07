CLOSE

Gary With Da Tea is out but we have all the tea on who the mistress is! Ime Udoka’s sidechick’s identity has been revealed as Kathleen Lynch. She’s a 34-year-old married Mormon who worked for the Celtics team over their travel and game tickets for the team.

In other news, we get more information on Tia Mowry’s divorce and why people are concerned with Beyonce’s weight loss.

Gary’s Tea: Did Ime Udoka Really Cheat On Nia Long With A Mormon White Woman?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com