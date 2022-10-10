Ohio: 3 People Shot Outside High School Football Game [Video]

CLOSE

Three people outside of a high school football game in Ohio were shot on Friday. Their wounds are said to not be life-threatening, according to police. The shooting happened in Toledo.

The shots rang out at a game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic. At this time there are no suspects.

The shooting happened midway through the fourth quarter of the game. Play was halted, and at this time, there are no plans to finish the game.

According to WTOL:

More than 12 gunshots were heard at the southwest corner of the stadium near the main entrance at which time people in the stands and on the field began to take cover and flee in the opposite direction of the shooting.