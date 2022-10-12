Lizzo’s New Documentary, ‘Love, Lizzo,’ Dropping In November

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Documentary’s used to be reserved for the dead, however the newest trend is you ain’t doing your thing if you ain’t got a docu-series or documentary, doo whop, doo whop, doo whop. Lizzo has been telling her story since since she busted onto the entertainment scene, now she is putting it in format the we all can understand, her very own documentary titled ‘Love, Lizzo’.

Today Lizzo shared her documentary breaking news on her personal Instagram that ‘Love, Lizzo’ is coming to HBOMax just in time for holiday binge watching season, November 24th.

Take a look at Lizzo’s post below.