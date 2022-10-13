Tonight’s Guardians/Yankees Playoff Game Has Been Postponed

CLOSE

The Cleveland Guardians are playing the New York Yankees in a second-round Major League Baseball playoff series. The Yankees won Game 1, 4-1.

Game 2, which was supposed to be played tonight at 7:37, has been postponed due to inclement weather. Shane Bieber will pitch for the Guardians. Nestor Cortes takes the mound for the Yankees.

The next game will now be played tomorrow, Friday, October 14th, at 1:07 pm.

If you had tickets for tonight’s game they’re still good for tomorrow.