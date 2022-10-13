50 Cent Addresses His Son For Airing Family Business

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Power Universe God, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jacksons eldest son Marquise Jackson has been airing out his feelings on social media about his famous father first saying that:

“$6,700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math,” “You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood.”

Marquise Jackson then followed up that gold nugget of a statement with the offer to pay his father, 50 Cent, $6,700 to spend 24 hours with him.

Mind you Marquise Jackson is 25 years old, complaining about his child support and his father 50 Cent is the king of pulling the strap out on someone on social media.

50 Cent has been holding his tongue (well his post and share), but he held it long enough…and he let loose on young Marquise on social media after Lil Meech came to Fiddy’s defense.

“You stupid [Marquise] I’ll take 5 over there myself i might even play some games with you.” – Lil Meech “know what’s up stupid! BLOWING MONEY FAST 10.23.22 it’s lit,” -50 Cent

What are your thoughts on all of this? Take a look at 50 Cent’s video response to his son below, then let us know what you think.