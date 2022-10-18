N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West ‘Drink of Champs’ Interview

CLOSE

Kanye West has been getting dragged by epic proportions ever since his Yeezy fashion show when he and Candace Owens sported ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts. Ye went to every interviewing outlet to plead his case only to make his matters worse. Fox edited his rants, some chose not to air their interviews, the banks kicked him out because of his anti-Semitic comments, then there was the coup de grave of his comments when he went on the ‘Drink of Champs’ podcast and made some pretty disrespectful comments about the George Floyd case.

The comments as well as Kanye’s ‘Drink of Champs’ interview clips have went viral, people that usually has Ye’s back is p’d off, now podcaster N.O.R.E of the ‘Drink of Champs’ is apologizing for the interview.

The beauty of the ‘Drink of Champs’ podcast was it’s rawness but this type of raw with Kanye had N.O.R.E make a public apology to George Floyd’s family.

“I just wanna be honest, I support freedom of speech,” “I support anybody, you know, not being censored. But I do not support anybody being hurt. I did not realize that the George Floyd statements on my show was so hurtful. And you gotta realize, it was the first five minutes of the show When he walked in, he told my producer, he said that if he’ll stop filming, he’ll walk out.” “I apologize to the George Floyd family,” “I apologize to anybody that was hurt by Kanye West’s comments.”

