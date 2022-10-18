George Floyd’s Family Exploring Lawsuit Options Against Kanye

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Kanye West’s need for attention this time may have gone way too far and his antics might be finding him as well as ‘WLM’ shirt wearing Candace Owens in court, because the family of George Floyd is furious about his latest antic.

In a recent interview on the ‘Drink of Champs’ podcast Kanye West claimed that after watching a Candace Owens documentary “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM”, he had some new alleged knowledge such as George Floyd died because of fentanyl and that the cop’s knee wasn’t “on his neck like that.”

Loose lip sink ships, and lips that speak without facts end up getting sued.

George Floyd’s family is considering a potential lawsuit against Kanye West and Candace Owens. Floyd family attorney Lee Merritt told TMZ George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, is dead set on bringing some type of legal action against Kanye West and that he was furious after listening to the comments Kanye made in the interview.

