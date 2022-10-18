Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Cry Tears Of Joy At Their Baby Shower

CLOSE
Source: CBS Photo Archive / GettyJhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday, to celebrate the coming of their new baby boy with family and friends.
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean who have been together since 2016 after a collab album, Twenty88, were literally crying tears of joy at the celebration.
“The family is growing, we ready for you baby boy.”
According to Big Seans personal IG:
Nothing more creative than creating a creation
This will be Big Sean’s first child and Jhené Aiko’s second.
We wish the happy couple peace, joy and happiness. Take a look at the video posts below.