Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Cry Tears Of Joy At Their Baby Shower

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Source: CBS Photo Archive / GettyJhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday, to celebrate the coming of their new baby boy with family and friends.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean who have been together since 2016 after a collab album, Twenty88, were literally crying tears of joy at the celebration.

“The family is growing, we ready for you baby boy.”

According to Big Seans personal IG:

Nothing more creative than creating a creation

This will be Big Sean’s first child and Jhené Aiko’s second.

We wish the happy couple peace, joy and happiness. Take a look at the video posts below.