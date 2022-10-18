Bronny James Stars In ‘Beats By Dre’ Ad With LBJ

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

LeBron James by his senior year in High School was something like a phenomenon, with people making money off of his likeness as well as everything else. However when you know better, you do better and in the case of the James Gang, fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me and YALL WILL NOT BE FOOLING A JAMES AGAIN.

Bronny James has entered into his senior year and much like his father, he and his likeness are something like a phenomenon as well. Only this time around the only people making money off the James likeness will be a James.

Like father, Like Son

Beats announced the partnership on Monday with an ad titled “The Legacy Continues,” which features LeBron and Bronny playing basketball and wearing two of the company’s signature wireless headphones, Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio Buds, after signing the young Prince to a NIL partnership.

Take a look at the father and the son, LeBron and Bronny James in “The Legacy Continues,” Beats by Dre add below.