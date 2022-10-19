Damon Dash Is Worried About YE and Asking For Compassion

CLOSE

Kanye West the college drop-out started at Roc-A-Fella Records when the jeen-yuhs, busted into Roc-A-Fella offices blasting the now major hit ‘All Falls Down’. Now the man that Kanye blew away with that action, Damon Dash, is asking people to have compassion for the rapper who he is worried about, as his latest actions is causing ‘all to fall down’.

According to Damon Dash:

“He’s my brother,” “[We don’t talk] constantly – when he needs me and when I’m worried about him. What you think? I’m worried about him. N-gga, can I ask you a question? Is he bipolar or not, did he tell you that? So if you checked off the boxes of bipolar, is he acting that? So then leave it at that.” “Worry about his health if you care about him at all….”

Take a listen to Damon Dash’s interview below.