Cincy Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed In Front of Players

What is wrong with this world!? A Cincinnati youth football coach was shot and killed in front of his players after a football practice.

37 year old Jermain Knox longtime mentor and football coach known as King Maine and another man, were standing in the street outside the College Hill Recreation Facility shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday when a third man approached them and opened fire.

Jermaine Knox coached the Trojan Black team.

No children were harmed and there is no motive for the shooting at this time. Police are looking for a suspect, but they had little information to go on and are encouraging the community, if they no something, please say something.

Take a look at the video below.