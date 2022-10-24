Dirt Bike Riders in Cleveland Fire Shots at Police [Video]

CLOSE

Cleveland police officers were shot at in an encounter with dirt bike riders. Keep scrolling to see the video.

Back in August on the West Side of Cleveland (near West 65th), police were attempting to clear a large crowd. During this process, a dirt bike rider crashed his vehicle. When police went to question him, another dirt bike rider circled around all of them on his bike.

In the video, you’ll see the officers asking the crashed biker if he has a gun on him. Moments later, an officer can be heard yelling ‘shots fired!’ several times.

It was later discovered that one of the police cars had a gunshot in it. Officers attempt to find shell casings as others pursued the suspects with their sirens blazing.

RELATED: Cleveland News: Lake Erie Walleye Cheaters Charged With Felonies

RELATED: This East Cleveland Paramedic is a Hero

This story was initially reported by FOX 8.

Via FOX 8…

One officer said, “Help me find these casings. These will be a big deal.”

The video also shows an officer finding a bullet hole in the back of a police car, saying, “This just got shot. They hit this car.”

A report shows police eventually tracked down that other dirt bike rider suspected of firing the shots.

To read the entire post by FOX 8, [click here].

The riders were eventually found and indicted. The charges include obstruction of justice, shooting at police officers and more.

One of the suspects didn’t show up for court and now as a warrant for his arrest.