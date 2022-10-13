Cleveland News: Lake Erie Walleye Cheaters Charged With Felonies

CLOSE

Cheaters never prosper. And sometimes they get charged with a felony.

Chase Cominski and Jacob Runyan, the two men caught cheating red-handed at a local fishing tournament, have been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury. They’re being charged with cheating, possessing criminal tools, attempted grand theft, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament. This tournament took place in Cleveland back in September.

The two cheaters were caught stuffing lead sinkers into the bellies of caught walleye, giving off the appearance that the fish weighed much more than they actually did. The pair have won numerous fishing tournaments, bringing the validity of any of their winnings into question.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: [sailthruwidget fields=“email” sailthrulist=“subscribers”]

Had they won this tournament they would’ve walked away with nearly $30,000 worth of prizes.

After the botched tournament that blew their cover, a search warrant at Chase Cominski’s Pennsylvania residence resulted in the seizure of his fishing truck and other pieces of gear that were used in that tournament.

OHIO NEWS: Ohio News: Youngstown Man Mauled By 5 Dogs

CLEVELAND NEWS: Cleveland: Man Breaks In Dollar Store, Steals Candy

Via FOX 8:

The investigation started after the local tournament director discovered that the two fishermen considered the team to beat inflated the weight of their catch by stuffing the fish with lead sinkers and then padding the inside of the walleye with fillets, preventing judges from discovering the added weight.

Other competitors in the final event of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail at Gordon Park in Cleveland angrily confronted one of the suspects, Runyan of Cleveland, while his partner, Cominsky of Hermitage, Pa, quickly retreated to his truck and locked the doors.

Finish this story by FOX 8 [here]

If you think about it, it may be a good thing that these guys might go to jail. It’s a lot better alternative to what their former tournament opponents might like to see…

Which would probably be seeing those cheaters sleeping with the fishes!

Sorry, we had to do it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.