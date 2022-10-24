Candace Owens Says She Has Grounds To Sue The Floyd Family

CLOSE

Just when you thought the whole Kanye West, Candace Owens thing couldn’t get any worse or better yet sound any crazier, Candace Owens say’s she has grounds to sue George Floyds family for doing a “…little publicity stunt.

To give a quick run down for those that haven’t been following along with all that has went down since Kanye West’s fashion show where Kanye West and Candace Owens sported ‘White Lives Matter Shirts’. After Kanye West went on ‘Drink of Champs’ podcast claiming that after watching a Candace Owens documentary “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM”, he had some new alleged knowledge such as George Floyd died because of fentanyl and that the cop’s knee wasn’t “on his neck like that.” The Floyd family became incensed and was looking at filing a lawsuit against West as well as right-wing commentator Candace Owens.

The Neighborhood Talk is now reporting that Candace Owens is now incensed with George Floyds family saying that their lawsuit is a publicity stunt that is causing her a ton of distress.

“I’m also sick of frivolous lawsuits. You know, if this is actually considered credible, if you can sue somebody because you’re feeling ’emotionally distressed’ because of them going out and saying things, well then, I think that I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s estate,”…“I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s family for doing this little PR stunt.” …“It’s causing me a ton of distress.

Take a look at the complete report below then give us your thoughts on Candace Owens thoughts.