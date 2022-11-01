Official Trailer for ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Has Dropped

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

In 1999 fell in love with Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) whose saucy new book that was loosely based on the lives and loves of his best friends, Lance, Jordan, Quentin and Mia on the eve of Lance and Mia’s wedding in ‘The Best Man’. Then in 2013 the hilarious group reunited to have us all laughing in tears before having us in tears at the death of Lance’s soulmate Mia in ‘The Best Man Holiday.

How do you follow up those two great movies?? With a great finally.

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” ,with most of the original cast, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance, is scheduled to release just in time for the holidays, Thursday, December 22nd streaming on Peacock. With some new faces Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonne Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways.

Today the official trailer “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” has dropped. Take a look at the video below.