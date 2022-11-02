Dwyane Wade’s Ex Asks For Court Intervention of Zaya’s Changes

CLOSE

As a society, people have come a long way in judgement of peoples sexuality choices. Unlike in the 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s people as well as the law has made people being who they are acceptable. The LGBTQIA+ community in 2022 is celebrated by many as well as respected. So when Zion Wade opened up about how he felt inside is father Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade supported Zion wanting to be identified as Zaya. The only hiccup in the court of public opinion has been young Zion’s age of 12 years old, when she first publicly came out as trans in 2020. Many felt it was too young to allow him to make that decision. However her parents Dwyane Wade and stepmother actress Gabrielle Union-Wade have been extremely supportive every step of the way, but it seems that the biological mother to young Zaya is siding with the court of public opinion and is getting the real court involved.

The ex-wife of Dwyane Wade and Zaya’s biological mother, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, is reportedly accusing Dwyane Wade of exploiting their now 15 year old child, Zaya Wade, for financial gain. Ms. Funches-Wade is also filing an objection to Dwyane Wade’s petition for recognition of Zaya’s potential new birth certificate, which would legally identify Zaya as female. Ms. Funches-Wade is also asking the court to asking a court to intervene and prevent Zaya from legally changing her name and gender until she turns 18.

According to Siohvaughn Funches-Wade who shares two children with Dwayne Wade, he is “attempting to circumvent the requirements of the Illinois final custody order judgment entered on March 14, 2011, major decisions affecting care, welfare, activities, health, education and religious upbringing” which requires both parents to discuss.

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade also had this to say about the motivations behind Dwayne Wades actions.

“I have concerns that [Wade] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

