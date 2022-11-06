Ghost Costumes on Ohio Police Homes Likened to KKK

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The sheriff in Lake County, Ohio, said his employees did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up the mounted unit’s horses as ghosts for Halloween.
The horses were covered in white sheets with holes cut out for their eyes, ears and nostrils. They were also wearing bright orange pumpkin lights.
“So, the riders thought, ‘What a great idea to have big ghosts going down the street,’” Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said.
