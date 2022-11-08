Chaka Khan Shot Down Playing Celie In The Original Color Purple

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

They always say that hind sight is 20/20, and in a recent interview Chaka Khan shared that Whoopi Goldberg may not have made it to the silver screen of the award winning iconic movie The Color Purple back in 1985 had Chaka Khan had only said yes to the legendary director Steven Spielberg.

Can you imagine Chaka Khan as Miss Celie!? Well that was the vision of Steven Spielberg.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, 69 year old Grammy Award winning singer, Chaka Khan, revealed that she turned down Steven Spielberg’s offer to star in the classic 1985 film The Color Purple playing the part of Miss Celie.

Why would Chaka Khan turn down an opportunity like that?

“I like detested school and tests and studying, you know, I said, ‘Oh, that means I’d have to learn the script.’”

Close your eyes, can’t you imagine Sugg Avery and Chaka Khan lyrically battling out ‘Miss Celie’s Blues’ in Harpo’s jukejoint? Talk about a ‘Through The Fire Moment!!

Take a listen to Chaka Khan talk about turning down a lead role in The Color Purple below.