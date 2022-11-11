Noose Found at Obama Presidential Center Construction Site

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

The Chicago worksite of The Obama Presidential Center was shut down Thursday after a noose was discovered on the site.

The group overseeing construction, Lakeside Alliance, says operations were halted after “an act of hate was discovered at the project site.”

The Obama Foundation released a statement saying they notified authorities.

“This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce,”

The Obama Presidential Center was first announced in 2015, when the Barack Obama Foundation officially said Chicago’s South Side would be home to the project.

A $100K reward is being offered to help find who was responsible.

See video below