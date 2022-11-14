CDC: Flu Activity ‘Very High’ In Ohio, 13 Year Old Dies

CLOSE

With the turn of the season and stark drops in temperatures across the state, flu season is starting earlier and hitting harder than in recent years. In fact, the CDC is urging Ohioans to get vaccinated as they warn that this is just the beginning.

In fact, a 13-year-old Ohio boy who had the flu passed away just last week.

Of course, the flu isn’t the only sickness that’s easily spread from person to person. With Covid-19 still a concern, being extra careful with unnecessary exposure over the next few months is certainly a good idea.

Via FOX 8…

Doctors advise families to get vaccinated against the flu. The CDC lists Ohio influenza activity as “high” second only to “very high” activity.

“If we look at our southern neighbors, their flu numbers are doing this, it’s like a straight line up,” said UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Amy Edwards pointing up with her hand. “The early indications are, we’re kind of in for it, which is not fun.”

To finish the report from FOX 8, [click here].

Will you get vaccinated against the flu? What steps will you be taking to make sure that you and your family are safe during these long, cold, winter months ahead?

