According to NBC4i, Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night.
Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail.
Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.
The constitutional amendment also eliminates the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority to establish bail-setting procedures, instead granting individual judges authority to determine bail amounts and conditions.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Democratic Candidate Wes Moore Makes History In Maryland After Being Elected As State’s First Black Governor
- Report: Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus
- ATL Legend, Takeoff’s Funeral Will Be Held at The State Farm Arena
- Drake & 21 Savage Sued for Fake Vogue Magazine Cover
- Jemele Hill Expands Her Unbothered Network With ‘Sanctified’ Podcast
- Tia Mowry Speaks On ‘Very Difficult Decision’ To Divorce Cory Hardrict
- Did Last Nights Elections Signal The End Of ‘Trump Politics?’ Armstrong Williams Gives His Thoughts
- Over 300,000 In Tennessee Voted Against Prohibition Of Slavery
- Front Page News: Brittney Griner Moved To Unknown Location To Russian Penal Colony [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Da Brat & Special K FIGHT Over Erica Mena & Safaree’s Child Support Case [WATCH]
State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com