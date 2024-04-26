The Bijou Star Files: Ice Cube Speaks On Caitlin Clark & BIG3

CLOSE

Ice Cube’s Big3 Partner Accuses Caitlin Clark’s Agents Of Undermining Her Multi-Million Dollar Deal w/ Big3, Claims They Seemingly Work ‘For The NBA Mob’

Ice Cube’s business partner is airing their grievances with Caitlin Clark ‘s people. The former star college athlete was a first-round draft pick for the Indiana Fever this month. Read More

Caitlin Clark Shares Sweet Message To Her Boyfriend On Their One-Year Anniversary (PHOTOS)

Caitlin Clark is sharing a little more of her personal life with the world and wishing her boyfriend a happy first anniversary. Read More

Police Arrest Faculty & Students At Emory University’s Pro-Palestinian Protest (VIDEO)

A peaceful Pro-Palestinian protest at Emory University turned ugly after police violently arrested activists. Read More

Social Media Reacts After Tennessee Lawmakers Pass Bill Allowing Teachers & School Staff To Be Armed

Social media users are reacting alongside Vice President Kamala Harris after Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill allowing school staff to carry weapons. Read More

Mendeecees Seemingly Reacts After Being Accused Of Cheating On Yandy Smith (Videos)

Mendeecees has seemingly reacted to recently being accused of cheating on his wife, Yandy Smith. Read More

Watch Alexis Skyy Apologize After Her Friend Alleges Mendeecees Cheats On Yandy Smith

Alexis Skyy is taking public accountability for being a silent witness to her friend dragging Yandy Smith and Mendeecees‘ marriage. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Her “Devastating” Experience With 8 Miscarriages

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about experiencing eight miscarriages and her battle with endometriosis. Read More

Sade Bagnerise Seemingly Denies Trouble With Ne-Yo Is Her “Karma,” Ex-Wife Crystal Renay Reacts

Whew! Roommates, it looks like Crystal Renay plans to keep her cool as Sade Bagnerise airs out their children’s father. Renay took to Instagram on Thursday (April 25) with a lil’ meme about growth. Read More

New York Court Overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 Rape Conviction

New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, per the Associated Press. The trial against the ex-movie mogul was a critical legal moment for the #MeToo movement. Read More

LOS ANGELES COUNTY D.A.’S OFFICE HARVEY WEINSTEIN’S CONVICTION SOLID …No Overturning Expected

Harvey Weinstein‘s guilty verdict in New York was overturned, but there’s no way that happens here on the West Coast … according to the L.A. County D.A.’s Office, that is. Read More

Ray J Reveals How Brandy Reacted To His New Face Tattoos & Addresses Those Who Believe They’re Fake (WATCH)

Ray J has returned to social media to share how his sister Brandy has reacted to his new face tattoos and address those who believe they aren’t real. Read More

Not “Diddy Jr.!” Sade Bagnerise Accuses Ne-Yo Of Hosting “Freak-Off” Parties While Caring For Their Kids (Video)

Whew! Influencer Sade Bagnerise went IN on her ex-boo, Ne-Yo. She brought their apparent co-parenting problems to the innanet and didn’t hold back on the insults and accusations. Read More

Kim Kardashian Sits Down With VP Kamala Harris To Discuss Criminal Justice Reform At The White House (Video)

Kim Kardashian recently sat down with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss justice reform. Read More

OKLAHOMA BUS DRIVER VICIOUSLY ATTACKED BY PASSENGER …Caused Major Crash!!!

A bus driver found himself in the middle of a brutal attack last week, which was captured on video … and which resulted in a huge crash, not to mention an arrest. Read More

Brian McKnight’s Ex-Wife Calls Him ‘A Liar’ After Singer Claims She Demanded He Stop Helping Their Son Niko Amid Cancer Battle

R&B singer Brian McKnight is addressing criticism that he has seemingly not been helping his son Niko since his cancer diagnosis. Read More

