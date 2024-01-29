Listen Live
Big Game Contest 2024!

Published on January 29, 2024

Big Game 2024 | iOne Local Sales | 2024-01-25

Creative Services

The Chiefs and 49ers will meet in the NFL championship and we’ve got your chance to watch this year’s Big Game in style!

Register now for your chance to win a 55″ smart TV, a Samsung. soundbar TV speaker, a brand new recliner, and dinner for up to 20 of your closest friends, courtesy of Sam Sylks Chicken and Fish!

