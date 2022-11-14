Ye Says “I Can Say Whatever I Want” Leaving No Name Unturned

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

They say that Ye went on a talking cleanse were he was going to stop talking for 30 days. Paparazzi caught up with Kanye West in mid cleanse to let him know that they support him, and that’s when Ye fell off the wagon giving folks an even bigger ear full.

According to the formally known as Kanye West:

“I can say whatever I want and not go to jail” “They can’t control me, you get what I’m saying? They can control Shaq…they can control Charles Barkley…they can control LeBron James..they can control Jay-z and Beyonce—but they can’t control me. You see it ain’t no name I won’t name. It’s up!” “And Minster Farrakhan, I love you but the way you read that, I took that as a slight […]— I don’t take no disrespect from nobody[…] I don’t care who you are. God is the only person I serve.”

Ye then went on to say that his mother Donda was sacrificed to control and traumatize him.

“My mama was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His daddy, right? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son. Out in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. It feels like it might be a lot of that, in order to control, traumatize.”

Take a listen below then give us your thoughts