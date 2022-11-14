Rapper Nas’ House Was Jacked

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Rapper Nas said if he ruled the world he would open every cell in Attica send em to Africa, but his home was burglarized this past weekend so he probably wants to open up a cell in Attica and shove whoever jacked a lot of his stuff in it.

According to a report two men broke into the rapper Nas’s Calabasas, California property Saturday, apparently having smashed through a rear door to gain entry, Nas’s team became aware of their presence due to a Ring camera. Police were called but the two men who had ransacked the spot go away with at least two bags worth of stuff.

Thank God Nas was not at home during the invasion and none of his team were hurt.