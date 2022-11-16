25 Yr Old Dies On Vacay With Friends, Family Has Questions

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was on vacation with a group of friends in Cabo, Mexico on October 28th. Shanquella’s family said they spoke with her on that Friday while she was having dinner. Shanquella’s family said on Saturday they called and were told she wasn’t feeling well, and they were going to call a doctor. The Robinsons were then told that Shanquella died from alcohol poisoning, but they smelled a rat. The entire group returned from Mexico, leaving her daughter’s body there. Nearly two weeks and $6,000 later, her body is back home

According to Shanquella Robinson’s parents:

“After they said it was alcohol poisoning, we received the autopsy report on Thursday and it said that her neck had been broken and she had a back spasm there was a crack, spinal cord was crack,” “That took it to a whole ‘nother level because that meant somebody had attacked her.”

In response to the young woman’s death, the U.S. Department of State issued the following statement:

“We are aware of these reports. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time.”

A video has surfaced and since went viral that may shed light on what exactly happened to Shanquella Robinson, a video that backs up the autopsy report.

Shanquella Robinson’s body arrived back in Charlotte on Thursday, and a funeral service has been scheduled for next Saturday.