Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Holiday Ham Workout

CLOSE
Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!
This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with a Thanksgiving dinner prep that needs to happen before and after the holiday. The Going Holiday HAM all Oblique Workout for #WorkOutWednesdays
See video tutorial below.