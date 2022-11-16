HomeEntertainment News

Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Holiday Ham Workout

CLOSE
Workout Wednesday

Source: Tracey Brown / Canva

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with a Thanksgiving dinner prep that needs to happen before and after the holiday.  The Going Holiday HAM all Oblique Workout for #WorkOutWednesdays

See video tutorial below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Sam Sylk Show Exclusive , The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Close