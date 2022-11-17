The Bijou Star Files: Trump Wants Death Penalty For Drug Dealers

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 17, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Donald Trump Asks For Drug Dealers To Be “Death” Sentenced While Announcing He’s Running For 2024 President

Former President Donald Trump launched his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday with some strong pitches to lawmakers. Read More

Trump Uses Isaac Hayes Song Without Permission, Artist’s Estate ‘Exploring Multiple Legal Options to Stop This’

The estate for Issac Hayes has threatened Donald Trump with legal action after he launched his 2024 presidential campaign with one of the late musician’s songs. Read More

Ivanka Trump Says She Doesn’t “Plan To Be Involved in Politics” Following Her Father’s Announcement

On Tuesday, Donald Trump‘s daughter, Ivanka Trump, revealed on Instagram that she doesn’t plan on being involved in politics “going forward.” Read More

BLUEFACE ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS AT MAN IN TRUCK… New Video Shows

Blueface‘s attempted murder arrest Monday is based on an incident on October 8, where he’s accused of pulling a gun and shooting at the driver of a truck … and TMZ has obtained video of the incident. Read More

JEFFREY DAHMER’S DAD SIGNS SON WAS A KILLER In Dr. Phil Interview

Jeffrey Dahmer‘s father says there were at least a couple opportunities to stop his son’s murder spree in its tracks — which he described in gruesome detail to Dr. Phil. Read More

JAY LENO EXPECTED TO MAKE FULL RECOVERY …Says Burn Center Doctor

Jay Leno might not be out of the woods yet regarding his scary car fire incident … but the good news is the doctor who’s giving him treatment says things should be A-OK for the comedian. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON BACK AT BROWNS PRACTICE …As 11-Game Ban Nears Its End

Deshaun Watson has taken another huge step toward finally returning to NFL gameday fields … he just made his way back to Browns practice Wednesday — as his 11-game suspension is officially set to end next month. Read More

TOM BRADY, GISELE & STEPH CURRY SUED OVER FTX COLLAPSE

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and Steph Curry — plus a host of other huge-name athletes and celebs — have all been sued following the collapse of FTX … a popular crypto exchange app that they all endorsed. Read More

Jon Stewart Defends Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Following Anti-Defamation League Criticism

Jon Stewart is defending Dave Chappelle’s recent SNL monologue, which the the Anti-Defamation League later criticized for “popularizing” anti-Semitism. Read More

Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving: ‘I’m Not About to Tell a Grown-Ass Man What He Can and Can’t Do’

In a new interview with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Kevin Durant opened up about a variety of topics, including his trade request over the summer, as well as his relationship with teammate Kyrie Irving. Read More

Elon Musk Asks Twitter Employees to Commit to ‘Long Hours’ or Be Fired

In an email sent in the early hours of Wednesday, Elon Musk asked Twitter employees to commit to “long hours” or they’ll be fired. Read More

Karen Bass Defeats Rick Caruso, Becomes First Woman Elected as Los Angeles Mayor

Los Angeles has officially elected a new mayor. Read More

Shaq’s New Theory Is That There Is More Than One Moon [Video]

Shaquille O’Neal surely does have a wide range of thoughts in his mind to keep the audience entertained. Read More

Ciara Calls Out Media Outlets Who “Misquoted” Her About Past Relationship w/ Future

Ciara isn’t too pleased with publications who “misquoted” her. Read More

Ohio House OKs bill that would stiffen texting-while-driving penalty

Violations would become a primary offense, meaning a police officer could issue a ticket for that violation without needing another reason to stop a driver. Read More

Cleveland’s Public Square being plagued by rats

The Cleveland Department of Public Health says it is doing double the work than in years past just to keep the rats under control. Read More

‘A CHRISTMAS STORY’CAST LOOKING TO BUY ICONIC HOME Merry XMAS To Us!!!

The house from “A Christmas Story” hit the market this week, and it could end up in the hand of some cast members!!! Read More

RIC FLAIR Y’ALL WANNA GET HIGH!?!Use My Weed Blower!!!

Ric Flair came up with a convenient way to get everyone high on his signature weed … by using his own ganja blower to get smoke in fans’ faces!! Read More

Woman Wires Her Mouth Shut To Reportedly Lose Weight

A South African TikToker documented her weight loss journey by allegedly wiring her mouth shut to prepare for breast reduction surgery. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com