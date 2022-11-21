Kanye West Announces He Is running For President in 2024

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Hell why not, Donald Trump is running for president again in 2024, in the midst of all these investigations, why not YE.

Kanye West governmetally now know as Ye has made his official announcement that he too is running for President of The United States in 2024.

According to a video that dropped this past weekend Ye will be having alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, working on his presidential campaign.

Kanye West also already has his offices with what looks like to be some employees and presidential merch, that includes a pair of “YE24” sweatpants.

According to YE:

“It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, ‘You should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know? It’s just we’re moving towards the future.”

This may be the joke that splits the vote and puts Trump back in office.

Take a look at the video below.