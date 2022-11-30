The Bijou Star Files: Ye Settles For $200k a Month In Child Support

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 30, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
KIM AND KANYE DIVORCE SETTLED!!!Kim Gets $200k a Month in Child Support
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have settled their divorce … Read More
Ye Claims The IRS Froze $75 Million Of His Money Because He Owes Them $50 Million
Ye started 2022 as a billionaire, but the end looks a lil’ different. The artist lost Yeezy’s partnerships with Gap, Balenciaga, and Adidas in the last few months. He’s still facing public scrutiny for anti-Semitic commentary and a $25 million defamation lawsuit from George Floyd’s family. Then, there’s the loss of his rarely experienced financial feat–his billionaire status. Read More
JOE BIDEN ‘U-S-A!!! U-S-A!!!’… POTUS Pumped Over World Cup Win
Joe Biden was so pumped America was able to pull out the win in the World Cup on Tuesday — he straight-up led an old-fashioned “U-S-A!” chant at a political event!! Read More
‘CATFISH’ TRIPLE-MURDER Cops Don’t Believe 15-YEAR-OLD WAS COMPLICIT IN FAMILY’S KILLING
Cops investigating the murder of a 15-year-old girl’s grandparents and mother don’t believe the teen was complicit in their killings in a stunning catfishing case … and are urging other possible victims of the man responsible to come forward. Read More
COMMANDERS’ BRIAN ROBINSON ‘BIG HAT’ SALES SKYROCKET 2,000 Percent Increase!!!
Washington Commanders star Brian Robinson’s big hat resulted in some BIG sales for the company behind the massive lid … ’cause TMZ Sports is told their business saw a whopping 2,000% increase in orders!! Read More
QATARI WORLD CUP OFFICIAL ESTIMATES 400-500 WORKERS DIED… In Lead Up To Tourney
A top Qatari official just made a shocking admission … estimating between 400 to 500 migrant workers died while working on projects tied to the FIFA World Cup, significantly higher than previous official figures indicated. Read More
Man Exposes Daughter’s Mother For Removing Their Child’s Braids Because His Wife Did Them
A man exposed his daughter’s mother for her reaction to his wife braiding his daughter’s hair. According to screenshots of an alleged text thread with the mother, she removed the style–taunting the father with progress photos. Now, Facebook users are debating the effects of co-parenting relationships on children. Read More
Megan Thee Stallion Album And World Tour Set For 2023 As Star Ends 2022 With $13 Million In Earnings
There’s a reason Megan Thee Stallion reportedly earned $13 million this past year. The Houston Hottie has no time for pause, she tells Forbes in the cover story for their annual 30 Under 30 list. Though this is her second time on the list, Megan is the first Black woman to grace the cover of the spread! Read More
Twitter ‘No Longer Enforcing’ COVID-19 Misinformation Policy Despite Pandemic Still Being in Progress
The Elon Musk era of Twitter now counts the end of a vital COVID-19 misinformation policy among its assortment of (to say the least) abject tackiness. Read More
Senate Passes Same-Sex & Interracial Marriage Bill In Bipartisan Vote
On Tuesday, the Senate passed legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriages. The Respect for Marriage Act was created to ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages would be engraved in federal law, providing a sense of relief for those who have married since the 2015 Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage. Read More
Tinder Says Situationships Are On the Rise Amongst Young People, Many Consider it a “Relationship Status”
Tinder is looking back on another successful year for daters on its app, and surprisingly, “situationships” are high on people’s list of preferences. Read More
McDonald’s Is Giving Fans a Chance to Win Lifetime of Free Food with McGold Card
If you’re feeling lucky why not try to win McDonald’s McGold Card? It’s like winning the food lottery. Read More
Florida Man Who Believed He Was Half-Dog Avoids Prison Time After Courts Accept His Insanity Plea After He Killed a Couple Then Chewed on Man’s Face
Austin Harrouff, a 25-year-old Florida resident who killed a couple in 2016, will not go to prison after the court accepts his insanity plea. Read More
Survivor Of Virginia Walmart Mass Shooting Files $50M Lawsuit Against Company, Says She Reported Gunman’s “Disturbing and Threatening Behavior” Before Shooting
A female employee who works at the Virginia Walmart where a gunman shot and killed six people last week claims she previously reported his “disturbing and threatening behavior” to the store, but those reports fell on deaf ears. Read More
Viral Man With Wide Neck Arrested Again in Florida on Stalking Charges
Multiple charges have been filed against a Florida man whose mugshot went viral in 2018 due to his broad neck. Read More
27-Year-Old Robbed After Buying 300 iPhones from Apple Fifth Avenue
A 27-year-old man carrying 300 iPhones was punched in the face and robbed near Apple Fifth Avenue early Monday morning. Read More
Wendy Williams Accused By Brother Tommy Of ‘Abandoning’ Elderly Dad: It’s Her ‘Loss’
Wendy Williams has been accused by her brother Tommy of abandoning their 91-year-old father. Read More
Deshaun Watson — 10 Sexual Misconduct Accusers Will Attend Quarterback’s First Game Post-Suspension: You Think You Put Us Behind You, But We Are Still Here
Deshaun Watson returns to football on Sunday (Dec. 4) following an 11-game suspension, and nearly a dozen of his not-so-biggest fans will be there to welcome him back. Read More
