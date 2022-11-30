The Bijou Star Files: Ye Settles For $200k a Month In Child Support

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

KIM AND KANYE DIVORCE SETTLED!!!Kim Gets $200k a Month in Child Support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have settled their divorce …

Ye Claims The IRS Froze $75 Million Of His Money Because He Owes Them $50 Million

Ye started 2022 as a billionaire, but the end looks a lil' different. The artist lost Yeezy's partnerships with Gap, Balenciaga, and Adidas in the last few months. He's still facing public scrutiny for anti-Semitic commentary and a $25 million defamation lawsuit from George Floyd's family. Then, there's the loss of his rarely experienced financial feat–his billionaire status.

JOE BIDEN ‘U-S-A!!! U-S-A!!!’… POTUS Pumped Over World Cup Win

Joe Biden was so pumped America was able to pull out the win in the World Cup on Tuesday — he straight-up led an old-fashioned "U-S-A!" chant at a political event!!

‘CATFISH’ TRIPLE-MURDER Cops Don’t Believe 15-YEAR-OLD WAS COMPLICIT IN FAMILY’S KILLING

Cops investigating the murder of a 15-year-old girl's grandparents and mother don't believe the teen was complicit in their killings in a stunning catfishing case … and are urging other possible victims of the man responsible to come forward.

COMMANDERS’ BRIAN ROBINSON ‘BIG HAT’ SALES SKYROCKET 2,000 Percent Increase!!!

Washington Commanders star Brian Robinson's big hat resulted in some BIG sales for the company behind the massive lid … 'cause TMZ Sports is told their business saw a whopping 2,000% increase in orders!!

QATARI WORLD CUP OFFICIAL ESTIMATES 400-500 WORKERS DIED… In Lead Up To Tourney

A top Qatari official just made a shocking admission … estimating between 400 to 500 migrant workers died while working on projects tied to the FIFA World Cup, significantly higher than previous official figures indicated.

Man Exposes Daughter’s Mother For Removing Their Child’s Braids Because His Wife Did Them

A man exposed his daughter's mother for her reaction to his wife braiding his daughter's hair. According to screenshots of an alleged text thread with the mother, she removed the style–taunting the father with progress photos. Now, Facebook users are debating the effects of co-parenting relationships on children.

Megan Thee Stallion Album And World Tour Set For 2023 As Star Ends 2022 With $13 Million In Earnings

There's a reason Megan Thee Stallion reportedly earned $13 million this past year. The Houston Hottie has no time for pause, she tells Forbes in the cover story for their annual 30 Under 30 list. Though this is her second time on the list, Megan is the first Black woman to grace the cover of the spread!

Twitter ‘No Longer Enforcing’ COVID-19 Misinformation Policy Despite Pandemic Still Being in Progress

The Elon Musk era of Twitter now counts the end of a vital COVID-19 misinformation policy among its assortment of (to say the least) abject tackiness.

Senate Passes Same-Sex & Interracial Marriage Bill In Bipartisan Vote

On Tuesday, the Senate passed legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriages. The Respect for Marriage Act was created to ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages would be engraved in federal law, providing a sense of relief for those who have married since the 2015 Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage.

Tinder Says Situationships Are On the Rise Amongst Young People, Many Consider it a “Relationship Status”

Tinder is looking back on another successful year for daters on its app, and surprisingly, "situationships" are high on people's list of preferences.

McDonald’s Is Giving Fans a Chance to Win Lifetime of Free Food with McGold Card

If you're feeling lucky why not try to win McDonald's McGold Card? It's like winning the food lottery.

Florida Man Who Believed He Was Half-Dog Avoids Prison Time After Courts Accept His Insanity Plea After He Killed a Couple Then Chewed on Man’s Face

Austin Harrouff, a 25-year-old Florida resident who killed a couple in 2016, will not go to prison after the court accepts his insanity plea.

Survivor Of Virginia Walmart Mass Shooting Files $50M Lawsuit Against Company, Says She Reported Gunman’s “Disturbing and Threatening Behavior” Before Shooting

A female employee who works at the Virginia Walmart where a gunman shot and killed six people last week claims she previously reported his "disturbing and threatening behavior" to the store, but those reports fell on deaf ears.

Viral Man With Wide Neck Arrested Again in Florida on Stalking Charges

Multiple charges have been filed against a Florida man whose mugshot went viral in 2018 due to his broad neck.

27-Year-Old Robbed After Buying 300 iPhones from Apple Fifth Avenue

A 27-year-old man carrying 300 iPhones was punched in the face and robbed near Apple Fifth Avenue early Monday morning.

Wendy Williams Accused By Brother Tommy Of ‘Abandoning’ Elderly Dad: It’s Her ‘Loss’

Wendy Williams has been accused by her brother Tommy of abandoning their 91-year-old father.

Deshaun Watson — 10 Sexual Misconduct Accusers Will Attend Quarterback’s First Game Post-Suspension: You Think You Put Us Behind You, But We Are Still Here

Deshaun Watson returns to football on Sunday (Dec. 4) following an 11-game suspension, and nearly a dozen of his not-so-biggest fans will be there to welcome him back.

