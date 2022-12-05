‘GMA’ Took Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Off The Air

CLOSE

Someone spilled the tea last week that ‘Good Morning America’ anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were boo thangs. Although both were married the reality was that allegedly their perspective marriages were over and they were going to go public once the ink dried. Everyone in their personal lives knew, us the public not so much until someone leaked a boo’d up photo.

At first ‘Good Morning America’ response was they grown, the show must go on. But, it seems know that ‘GMA’ has changed their mind and have taken anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off the air.

According to a TMZ source:

The network’s President, Kim Godwin, made the announcement during an editorial call Monday morning — calling the situation an “internal and external distraction.” “And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.”

