Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Suffers Medical Emergency On-Air

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

During a basketball game the announcers are the people that break down the game for us sports fans. Sports announcers are an integral part of any sporting event/game, the only thing they are not typical in a position to get hurt or have to be taken out of the game during play.

Atlanta Hawks fans were shocked and terrified when 68 year old Bob Rathbun, the team’s play-by-play announcer, suffered a frightening medical emergency while on air, that required him to be rushed to the hospital. It looked as though Bob Rathbun started convulsing before passing out.

Thank God, according to a report from Bally Sports, Bob Rathbun‘s tests have all come back “very favorable” — and he’s “in great spirits.”