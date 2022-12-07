Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Suffers Medical Emergency On-Air

During a basketball game the announcers are the people that break down the game for us sports fans. Sports announcers are an integral part of any sporting event/game, the only thing they are not typical in a position to get hurt or have to be taken out of the game during play.
Atlanta Hawks fans were shocked and terrified when 68 year old Bob Rathbun, the team’s play-by-play announcer, suffered a frightening medical emergency while on air, that required him to be rushed to the hospital. It looked as though Bob Rathbun started convulsing before passing out.
Thank God, according to a report from Bally Sports, Bob Rathbun‘s tests have all come back “very favorable” — and he’s “in great spirits.”
“Prior to tonight’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court,” “Emergency medical professionals on-site treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation.” “Bob’s health is of the utmost concern to Bally Sports and the Atlanta Hawks and he will return to the broadcast booth only after he is well rested and fully recovered.”
We will be keeping Bob Rathbun uplifted in our prayers for a speedy recovery.
[Warning the video below is disturbing in nature]