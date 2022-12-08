Breaking News: Brittney Griner Released In Prisoner Swap [VIDEO]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

The Blessings of the Christmas Holiday is raining down as breaking news this morning is WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention in prisoner swap.

According to CNN:

Brittney Griner who has been in Russian custody since February is now in the custody of American officials, in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. President Joe Biden is expected to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET, the White House. (see below)

Unfortunately it doesn’t seem that another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detained, Paul Whelan was part of the deal.

Brittney Griner who was playing basketball in Russia had been detained since February, when she was arrested on drug smuggling charges at an airport in the Moscow region. She was sentenced to nine years in prison in early August and was moved to a penal colony in the Mordovia republic in mid-November after losing her appeal.