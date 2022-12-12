Prayers: Tina Turner Has Lost Her Son

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

No matter how old you get, every parents worst nightmare is to have to bury their own child. In the case of the legendary Tina Turner she is now burying her second.

Prayers are in order as it has been reported that 83 year old Tina Turner son Ronnie Turner has passed away at the age of 62. Ronnie Turner is the son of Tina and Ike Turner. No cause of death has been given as of yet however reports say that 911 was called because Ronnie was having trouble breathing.

Tina Turner took to her personal social media to announce the passing of her son Ronnie saying this:

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Tina Turner lost her oldest son, Craig, back in 2018 to suicide.

We be keeping Tina Turner as well as her family uplifted in our prayers.

See Tina Turners post below.