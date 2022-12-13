Diddy Has New Baby, Yung Miami Say’s She Is Not A Side Chick

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

It seems like the more we move into the future, the more complicated relationships get. Back in your grandparent or for some great-grandparents day, people courted then got married and they lived by their vows, ’till death do us part’, literally. The only person that stepped out was maybe grandad, but he was coming to his ‘wife’. These days we have all kind of arrangements, men with multiple women, women that don’t mind being a side boo and women dating married men has gotten to be a thing.

So when then the news that Diddy had a new baby, that was born back in October, but it wasn’t Yung Miami’s, it had fans saying “congratulations??”.

The story that Diddy and Yung Miami alluded to the public that they are ‘together’ but ‘open’, however when Diddy Tweeted out his new baby girl, ‘Love’, announcement Young Miami Tweeted out her own message that has folks scratching their heads.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS [sic] JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” “Diddy won’t even look half of y’all bitches way!” she continued. “Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star bitch plssssssss!!!!!!!”

According TMZ Diddy’s mystery baby mama is 28 year old Dana Tran who goes by Dana Tee on most of her social media pages however it appears her Instagram was recently deleted, the baby’s birth certificate, Love Sean Combs was born October 15 in Newport Beach, CA.

Somebody help us 'make all of this make since'