Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Settles With Louisville For $2Mill

On March 13th of 2020, 26 year old EMT Breonna Taylor was killed after former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Hankison and two other LMPD officers shot her in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment during a no knock drug raid where Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker were in the bed sleeping.

Kenneth Walker was accused of shooting Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg and was charged at first with attempted murder of a police officer and first-degree assault, but prosecutors later decided to drop the charges.

Ever since that horrifying night the hands of justice have been moving slowly moving for the family of Breonna Taylor. Six months after Breonna’s death her family was awarded $12 million without the city admitting guilt in her death.

Now over 2 years later it’s being reported that Kenneth Walker who survived that night has reached a settlement with Louisville, KY for $2 million.

In a written statement to the Associated Press news agency, a lawyer for Kenneth Walker confirmed the deal on Monday and said Ms Taylor’s death, “will haunt Kenny for the rest of his life” “He will live with the effects of being put in harm’s way due to a falsified warrant, to being a victim of a hailstorm of gunfire and to suffering the unimaginable and horrific death of Breonna Taylor”

