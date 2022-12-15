Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Chair w/o Part 3

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with ‘Full Body Workout Chair Series’ workout Part 3

Exercises…15 each X’s 4 Rounds

** YOU’RE IN A SQUAT THE ENTIRE TIME 💪🏽😅

* Chest Press (fully extend arms and bend as you bring back in to chest)

*Shoulder Press ( bend arms down toward nose and fully extend up over head)

*Tricep Extensions ( bend elbows 90 degrees behind head, and fully extend up)

*Overhead Squats ( keep arms extended straight as you squat down and repeat)

See video tutorial below.