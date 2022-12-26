Meek Mill Reunites 20 Families By Posting Their Bail For Christmas

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Meek Mill may be a rapper but his activism has made him the ultimate Holiday wrapper for 20 families this Christmas season as it has been reported that Meek has posted the bail of 20 incarcerated Philadelphia women so that they could spend the Holiday with their loved ones.

Now this is love.

The women, who were incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, also received gift cards to buy presents for their families. Five women were released today and will be reunited with their families, with 15 more women to be released in the coming week.

According to Meek Mill :

‘No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail’

Meek Mill gave the gift of the Christmas spirit through his non-profit organization, REFORM Alliance, an organization he launched in 2019 alongside Jay-Z.

AMEN and God Bless Meek Mill

See video below