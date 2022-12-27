Kim Kardashian Say’s Co-Parenting With Ye Is ‘F–king Hard

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Everybody has their opinions about Kim Kardashian, but just for 5 seconds imagine if you were her and you had 4 young children by Kanye West and going through a divorce. My seasoned saints already know that divorce is hard on the couple and equally hard on the kids but imagine mixing in Kanye’s latest meltdowns.

Kim Kardashian has been quite about Kanye West for the most part however just recently she sat down for an interview with “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, and the subject came up about how is it co-parenting with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashians response was: “It’s really f—king hard,”

Have mercy!!

Take a look at the video below.