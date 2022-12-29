Nick Cannon Closing Out 2022 With Birth of Baby #12

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Congratulations are in order as Nick Cannon has welcomed in baby number 12 to close out 2022.

This time he kept it a secret for a couple weeks.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott, welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon right before Christmas Alyssa revealed that she gave birth to their daughter on December 14, 2022.

Alyssa Scott shared an emotional video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair’s son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer , Scott celebrated the significance of her daughter’s arrival.

December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍

