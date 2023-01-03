Chilli Is Getting Much ‘Brotherly Love’ From Matthew Lawrence

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

The Holiday’s is about peace, comfort and joy on earth and for singer Chilli from TLC she is thankful for her Thanksgiving blessing that allowed her to ring in the New Year with ‘Brotherly Love’ actor Matthew Lawrence, posting a onesie holiday pajama jam video.

The relationship of 51 year old Rozonda ‘Chilli Thomas and 42 year old actor Mathew Lawrence was confirmed by Chilli’s rep., and allegedly Mr. Hollywood Matthew Lawrence spent, Thanksgiving and the Christmas holidays in Black Hollywood, Atlanta, meeting as well as spending time with Chilli’s family.

The news of Chilli putting her hat to the back for the ‘Boy Meets World’ star Matthew Lawrence comes three months after Matthew and ex Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce after nearly three years of marriage.

Chilli’s last long term relationship ended in 2003 right before ‘Confessions’ by Usher dropped in 2004.

Whatever the case we wish Chilli and Matthew Lawrence peace, love and happiness….A M O N!!

Take a look at Chilli and Matthew Lawrence coming out into 2023 video below.