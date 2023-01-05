Waka Flocka Says Being Shot and Robbed Was A Blessing

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame might need to change his title to pastor Flame as he has been serving up fire and brimstone life lessons as of late, dropping real golden nuggets.

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe, Waka Flocka, spoke on blessings and people that are not in your tax bracket. Waka said that, when God blesses you, you have to change your ways.

During that same interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, the 36-year-old rapper Waka Flocka Flamereflected on his shooting in Fulton County, Georgia over a decade ago, saying his near-death experience turned out to be a huge blessing.

“I thank God for that, too. That was a blessing, because that weekend, I was making like a quarter million [dollars]. I was going to buy some bricks and some pounds. That’s God that stopped me. I thank God, because I was arrogant as fuck. … That Waka died that day, too.”

