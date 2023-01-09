Cleveland Browns Fire Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods

CLOSE

The Cleveland Browns have fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods. He was with the team for three years.

Woods signed with the team in 2020. The Browns went to the playoffs and won a playoff game his first season, but that turned out to be the highlight of his tenure in Cleveland.

The Browns, who rank in the bottom half of the league in several major defensive statistical categories, lost Sunday to the Pittsburg Steelers, 28-14. It was another performance by the defense that saw busted plays in crucial junctures of the contest. The Steelers went into the game with a chance of making the playoffs, but the Browns didn’t play like a team trying to keep their rivals out of the tournament.

From ESPN:

Cleveland finished next-to-last in the league in defensive total rush expected points added (minus-23.11).

Cleveland’s defense, notably covering the pass, improved significantly during the second half of the season, as the Browns finished 20th in defensive efficiency. But it wasn’t enough to save Woods’ job or keep Cleveland in the playoff hunt.

To see the entire report from ESPN, [click here].

Some fans (OK, maybe more than some) think that Woods isn’t the only coach in Cleveland that needs to be fired. Head coach Kevin Stefanski, in many minds, is on the hotseat as well.

Do you think it was a good idea for the Browns to move on from Joe Woods? Who would you choose if you could pick the next defensive coordinator in Cleveland?

