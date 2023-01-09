Cleveland Browns Fire Former Brown Bernie Kosar

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

For the past couple weeks fans and analysis have been speculating who should stay and show should go after this borderline disappointing/crazy 22/23 season Cleveland Browns season.

The first firing is former Cleveland Brown quarterback Bernie Kosar and it has nothing to do with the X’s and O’s of the team, but how Bernie Kosar placed a bet of the Browns to beat their historic rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio, so Bernie Kosar who’s been an ambassador for the team in recent years and contributor on their in-house radio shows placed a placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers stating that if he won the proceeds would go to charity. No sooner than Kosar made the announcement the Browns fired Bernie Kosar immediately. According to Bernie Kosar in a Tweet about the Brown’s firing him:

“my services are no longer desired or needed.” …“shocked and disappointed,” … “Orange and brown is my life.”

The NFL strictly prohibits gambling, whether it is legal or not. Bernie Kosar is the first non-player and non-coach to be attached to a gambling-related consequence. The real question is whether it would have been an issue if he didn’t make it known.

